Majuli Police Creates Milestone With Zero Pending Cases in 2023

Assam's Majuli has become the only district in the state which has created a record of solving all pending First Information Reports (FIRs) and criminal cases of 2023, reports said on Tuesday.
According to Bibekananda Das, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Majuli, a total of 276 criminal cases were disposed of in police stations and police patrol posts across the district in 2023.
SP Bibekananda Das said, "We are happy to share with you that a total of 276 cases were registered at police stations across Majuli and all the cases were solved in the last year itself. We are delighted to achieve this feat of zero pending cases."
The SP also expressed his gratitude to all police officers of the district for their cooperation in attaining the feat.