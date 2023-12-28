Assam: Customers Flag Majuli Bank For Refusing Withdrawals

Agitated customers caused a ruckus at a banking institution at Garmur in Assam's Majuli on Thursday. According to their complaints, the bank, Adarsh Gaon Nidhi Limited had been declining to return their customers’ deposited funds for a long time.
Infuriated, the customers arrived to the bank and closed its shutter with a lone employee trapped inside.
“Me and my wife, both have an account here with Rs 34,300 deposited in both. She’s bedridden and needs to undergo an appendix surgery. I’m in urgent need for funds for her surgery. I’ve been coming here and wait till 4 pm everyday but there’s no response from the bank yet. I’d have been happy with even a minuscule amount of money but I have to go back empty handed every time,” said one victim, visibly frustrated.
Other customers present there also voiced similar frustrations and demanded the Managing Director of the institute Pulin Saikia to attend to the matter.
In accordance with the reports, the bank has a rich history of scamming customers by baiting them for months, luring them in with blatant lies. The institute has had accusations of scandals for a long time.
The police arrived at the scene, opened the shutter and arrested an employee. Further investigation into the matter was launched and details are awaited.