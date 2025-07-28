Majuli-Jorhat Bridge Project Stalled for a Year, Erosion Worsens Situation

The long-awaited Jorhat-Majuli connecting bridge, once hailed as a symbol of hope and connectivity for the river island of Majuli, now faces a serious threat from riverbank erosion. Alarming visuals show that a portion of the bridge's foundation near an abutment has been severely affected by erosion, and the plate of one of its pillars is visibly cracked and dangling precariously.

A massive sinkhole-like erosion near the bridge’s edge has further intensified concerns over structural stability. Locals and observers warn that the damage could delay the already halted construction even further.

It is worth noting that the construction of the bridge has been at a standstill since September 5, 2024, leaving the people of Majuli in limbo and their dream of a direct road link with Jorhat hanging in uncertainty.

Expressing frustration over the government's negligence, a resident said, "It’s almost been a year now. The department authorities are merely putting on a show in the name of passing tenders. We fear the dream of a bridge connecting Jorhat and Majuli will remain just a dream. Not a single official from the concerned department has visited the site to date. You can see for yourself, a plate is nearly falling off due to erosion. If the erosion continues, the entire pillar could get displaced."

