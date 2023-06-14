Assam: Balisapori PS OC Reserve Closed For Demanding Bribe

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Majuli’s Balisapori Police Station in Assam was on Wednesday closed to reserves after allegedly being found asking for bribes for performing his duties.
The OC of Majuli’s Balisapori Police Station in Assam, identified as Deepjyoti Kakoty, was reserve closed following orders from the top brass.
According to reports, the tainted police official had sought Rs 2,500 to let go of a youth detained by the police. Meanwhile, the detained youth, for whose release, Kakoty demanded the money, was identified as Dibyajyoti Nath.
Later on, Nath was taken to Garmur Police Station where he was interrogated by the top brass of Majuli Police.
Earlier this month, two police constables of Tihu Police Station in Assam's Nalbari district were reserve closed following an incident of assault under the station’s jurisdiction.
The two constables were identified as Apurba Patgiri and Amit Hajong who physically assaulted a truck driver on National Highway No. 31 leaving him severely injured on the road, sources informed.
It was alleged that the accused constables had assaulted the driver and snatched cash from him. They left him on the road after which he was even unable to stand on his own.
Following the incident, the locals and truck drivers gathered at the national highway and staged a protest against the accused involved in the incident demanding action.
The police then arrived at the spot to control the situation and help the injured driver to get admitted to the hospital for treatment.