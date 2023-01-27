Majuli

Assam Cop Arrested On Attempt To Murder Charges

Pratidin Bureau

A sub-inspector of Kamalabari police station in Assam’s Majuli was arrested on alleged attempt to murder charges.

According to information, the accused, identified as Parag Chaudhary, got involved in a physical fight with his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday night after which the former slit her throat with a blade.

The victim woman sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Jorhat for better treatment.

After the incident came to light, Chaudhary was taken to into police custody.

The reason for the unprecedented escalation is yet to be established.

