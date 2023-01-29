Assam: Minor Girl Raped In Majuli, Accused Held

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl became the victim of the lust of two predators in Assam on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Jorbeel in the Majuli district of Assam today. The minor girl was found with several injuries on her body.

She was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for improved treatment. Meanwhile, police have apprehended the two culprits based on the complaint filed by the family of the survivor.

Officials identified the two predators as Manash Bharali and Ratul Bharali. Further legal action against them will be initiated, police said.

It may be noted that yesterday, Chirang Police arrested three people in connection with an alleged gang rape case at Bengtol.

This came after the Bengtol Police Outpost OC had been suspended on Friday night for siding with the accused in the matter.

The police arrested Gulzar Hussain, Pabitra Rai and Ganesh Rai in the alleged sexual assault and abuse of a woman. As per reports, a total of seven people were accused by the victim.

While three of the accused were arrested, four others remained absconding, police said.