Assam: IWT Issues New Schedule for Nimati-Kamalabari Ferry Services Starting Oct 1

Owing to the shorter days, a new schedule has been announced for the ferry services between Nimati Ghat and Kamalabari Ghat that will be implemented from October 1, reports emerged on Saturday.
According to sources, the new schedule has been announced due to the shorter days and receding water level in the Brahmaputra River.
As a result of the receding water level, the ferry boat captains are facing difficulty in plying on the Brahmaputra River.
The following is the new schedule issued by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department.
It may be mentioned that during the winter season, the days are shorter and the nights are longer.