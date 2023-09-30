Majuli

Assam: IWT Issues New Schedule for Nimati-Kamalabari Ferry Services Starting Oct 1

The new schedule has been announced due to the shorter days and receding water level in the Brahmaputra River.
Assam: IWT Issues New Schedule for Nimati-Kamalabari Ferry Services Starting Oct 1
Assam: IWT Issues New Schedule for Nimati-Kamalabari Ferry Services Starting Oct 1
Pratidin Time

Owing to the shorter days, a new schedule has been announced for the ferry services between Nimati Ghat and Kamalabari Ghat that will be implemented from October 1, reports emerged on Saturday.

According to sources, the new schedule has been announced due to the shorter days and receding water level in the Brahmaputra River.

As a result of the receding water level, the ferry boat captains are facing difficulty in plying on the Brahmaputra River.

The following is the new schedule issued by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department.

The New Schedule
The New Schedule

It may be mentioned that during the winter season, the days are shorter and the nights are longer.

Assam: IWT Issues New Schedule for Nimati-Kamalabari Ferry Services Starting Oct 1
Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services To Resume From Tomorrow
Inland Water Transport

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
majuli>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/majuli/assam-iwt-new-schedule-nimati-kamalabari-ferry-oct-1
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com