Assam: Tainted Balisapori PS OC Deepjyoti Kakati Suspended

The tainted Officer-in-Charge, Deepjyoti Kakati of Balisapori Police Station in Assam’s Majuli has been placed under suspension following allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs. 2,500 to let go of a youth detained by the police, reports emerged on Thursday.
This comes hours after Kakati was reserve closed on Wednesday after being accused of taking Rs. 25,000 bribe.
The suspension order was given by Inspector General of Police Jitmol Doley who visited the residence of the detained youth, identified as Dibyajyoti Nath, from whom the tainted police official demanded the bribe.
IGP Doley recorded the statement of Nath and his family including the other police officials of Balisapori Police Station.
It may be mentioned that OC Deepjyoti Kakati detained Dibyajyoti in a case after which he demanded a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from him in exchange for his release.
After receiving information regarding the matter, OC Kakati was on Wednesday closed to reserves following orders from the top brass after allegedly being found asking for bribes for performing his duties.
According to reports, the tainted police official had sought Rs 2,500 to let go of a youth detained by the police. Meanwhile, the detained youth, for whose release, Kakoty demanded the money, was identified as Dibyajyoti Nath.
Later on, Nath was taken to Garmur Police Station where he was interrogated by the top brass of Majuli Police.