Assam: Violence Erupts at Majuli Hospital Following Cancer Patient's Death

The critically ill patient, Digen Halder, was brought to the hospital in a severe condition. An ICU technician recounted, “The patient was in a very critical condition while he was brought to the hospital; however, we tried our best to save him. He died while we made an attempt to connect the cannula for saline. I tried to conduct the ECG test, but the relatives of the patient started to beat me. They created a ruckus inside the hospital. They punched me, used sandals to beat me, and also used a mobile phone to hit me. They dragged me from the ICU cabin to the Emergency unit.”