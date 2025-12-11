Majuli Erosion Crisis: V.L. Kantha Rao Leads Central Team to Majuli for Assessment

The threat of riverbank erosion in Majuli continues unabated, with devastating effects observed along the banks of the Brahmaputra, particularly in areas like Salmara Bhakat Chapori. Daily reports from the island highlight the persistent danger posed to local communities and infrastructure.

On Wednesday, a high-level team from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, arrived in Majuli to assess the situation firsthand.

The delegation was led by V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary for the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Ministry of Water Power).

The team conducted an extensive survey of erosion-affected areas along the river, engaging with local residents to understand the challenges faced by the community.

Rao emphasised the urgency of safeguarding Majuli from further erosion, noting that the Brahmaputra Board’s ongoing measures remain insufficient to fully address the crisis.

An emergency meeting on erosion management was held at the Brahmaputra Board office, attended by the delegation and Board Chairman Ranbir Singh, where officials discussed immediate and long-term strategies to protect the river island. Rao reiterated the need for comprehensive and sustained action to secure Majuli.

During their visit, the team also inaugurated the Brahmaputra Board office in Bongaon, while taking the opportunity to explore local cultural heritage, including Satra institutions and traditional Satriya art forms.

