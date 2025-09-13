Majuli’s Padumoni Faces Ruin as Satradhikar Demands Urgent Action

Majuli’s Bhakat Chapori No. 1 Padumoni area has been hit by devastating erosion of the Brahmaputra, swallowing the village approach road and forcing several families to relocate.

Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra Pitambar Dev Goswami has expressed his concern regarding this matter.

Despite his repeated visits to that area and appeals to the government and department about the erosion, he complained that there were no actions taken about the betterment of the situation. Stressing that the government should foresee the catastrophic consequences once the erosion fully engulfs the embankment,

Meanwhile, crores of rupees have been sanctioned for anti-erosion projects, but unscientific methods have only accelerated the crisis instead of mitigating it.

Satradhikar Pitambar Dev Goswami stated that “Even though the govt. has said that they will look into this situation from the month of October 2025, it will be too late by then.”

He further stated that “at least the govt. should take some temporary solution for now, which will cause less damage to the area, otherwise the entire village will be destroyed by the erosion.”

The locals also shared their disappointment towards the government, saying that “the department is not taking this matter seriously, which is causing families to lose their homes in the erosion.”

The locals along with Satradhikar Pitambar Dev Goswami urged the government to take necessary action immediately before the entire region is being washed away.