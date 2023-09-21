Assam: Ferry Carrying 63 Passengers Stranded in Majuli

A ferry carrying as many as 63 passengers and several vehicles was left stranded in the Brahmaputra River after it left the shores in Assam’s Majuli on Thursday.
According to the initial information, the ferry named MV Digaru had set sail at around 8.30 today morning from the Nimati Ghat and was headed to the Kamalabari Ghat when it got stranded in the river.
The ferry was carrying 63 passengers, 17 motorcycles and two four-wheelers.
Meanwhile, a ferry was sent from Kamalabari Ghat to rescue the stranded passengers.