Ferry Services In Majuli Halted After Resumption As Employees Protest

Ferry services in Assam’s Majuli were suspended almost immediately after its resumption on Wednesday following a week-long suspension as workers carried out protests.
Ferry services between the Nimati Ghat in Jorhat and Kamalabari Ghat in Assam’s Majuli resumed today after being suspended for seven days due to the Brahmaputra River flowing over danger level.
The ferry services had been suspended in light of the water level of the Brahmaputra River rising. However, after the announcement of the resumption of services, the employees protested and halted ferry services.
According to reports, the employees protested due to non-payment of salaries and halted services between Majuli and Nimati Ghat.
As per the information received, Ro-Pax, Dolphin and other ferry service providers called for strikes at Kamalabari and Aphalamukh ghats as their salaries have not been paid allegedly for the last eight months.
Meanwhile, the strike meant that ferry services will remain halted for the day from both Kamalabari and Aphalamukh ghats. This was after the Inland Water Transport Department cleared the resumption of ferry services from today.
It has also come to the fore that only Gutia Ferry Service is running its operations, as employees of other ferry service providers continue to protest.
Also, the sudden halt of ferry services has caused problems for daily commuters who are dependent on ferries and have been left stranded on the ghats.
A protesting employee who works for Ro-Pax told reporters, “For the last five months we have not received our wages and this is the sixth month running. We are 15 people who have come from Kolkata to work here. The situation is same for all of us. We used to work for Dolphin company where we were not paid for three months. We then joined Ro-Pax and have not received our wages for the last five months.”
He said, “We have tried contacting the company officials many times, however, no one is ready to talk to us about the issues. Hence, we have decided to call a strike and stop ferry services.”
“We are going to continue this protest for as long as our issues are not resolved. We will resume services as soon as our dues are cleared. We have come from so far to work and it is not like we don’t want to do our job, but, if we do not receive our wages, it becomes very difficult for us to pay for our expenses and look after our families,” the employee added.