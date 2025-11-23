Majuli Celebrates Traditional 'Aghon' Fishing

In Majuli, the first Sunday of 'Aghon' brought the excitement of traditional fishing. As in previous years, locals thronged the Daolonga pond, eagerly taking part in the age-old fishing ritual.

At the historic pond near Garmur’s Chitadar, the centuries-old tradition of catching fish continues to be celebrated. Men and women alike waded into the water from early morning, using handmade poles, nets, and traps.

Some caught catfish and borali (Wallago Attu), while others managed to catch smaller varieties like puthi and mowa.

The festive spirit of fishing attracted not only local participants but also foreign tourists and students from Majuli’s Cultural University, who joined in the celebrations.

Foreign visitors were impressed by the traditional fishing festivities in Majuli. One French tourist said, “Seeing so many people working together—something we don’t often see in France—is very interesting for me,” and also complimented the locals and the scenic landscape.

Another visitor remarked, “It’s wonderful to see all these kinds of fish.

”A local participant added, “We do this every year during this season, and people from all over the village come together to catch fish in this pond.”

