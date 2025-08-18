Severe River Erosion Hits Barpeta and Dibrugarh, Hundreds Affected

The Brahmaputra River has intensified its erosion at Maijan in Dibrugarh, posing a serious threat to the local community. Over the past four days, a significant portion of the area has been swallowed by the river, with several houses already affected and signs of further erosion visible along nearby riverbanks.

Residents of Borsaikia Gaon are living in fear, forced to stay awake at night to monitor the advancing river. Despite continuous efforts by the district administration and the Water Resources Department, the erosion has not yet been contained.

Daily visuals from Time cameras show large sections of the riverbank collapsing, highlighting the urgency of the situation. The Water Resources Department has been working around the clock, deploying Geo Bags and Mega Bags to reinforce the embankment, but the erosion persists.

Adding to concerns, the advancing erosion has approached the city’s protective embankment, raising alarms over urban safety and prompting authorities to escalate preventive measures.

In Barpeta district’s Majarchor village, under the Chenga block, hundreds of families are facing severe hardship due to the relentless erosion of the Jaljali River. In desperation, villagers have turned to religious rituals and offerings, praying to the water god and performing supplications to Allah, hoping to save their homes and lands from being washed away.

The erosion has left over a hundred families homeless, and with rising water levels, the river continues to threaten an additional 200 households. Despite the worsening situation, local MLASherman Ali Ahmed has reportedly taken no action to protect the vulnerable areas, even as allegations emerge that minor communities are being sidelined in relief efforts.

Villagers claim that although promises of protection measures are made publicly, no practical steps have been taken to reinforce embankments along the river’s southern banks. Left with no other option, residents have resorted to spiritual appeals alongside desperate efforts to safeguard their property.

The affected community has now appealed to the District Commissioner and the Minister of Water Resources for urgent intervention to control the river’s destructive course and prevent further displacement.

