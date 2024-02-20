Man Killed In Rhino Attack In Assam’s Majuli

A man was killed after a rhino reportedly attacked him in Assam’s Majuli district on Tuesday.
The victim was identified as Padma Bherua. The incident took place at Bhokot Chapori 1no. Padumani in the river island district of the state.
The man reportedly came out from his home for a walk in the early morning when he was attacked by the enraged beast.
The forest officials arrived at the scene to carry out relevant investigations on the matter but were surrounded by furious villagers who were angry over the death of the man.
Speaking to the media, the villagers took a jibe at the forest department and have blamed them for their negligence in the matter.
Notably, another similar incident took place on February 13 (Tuesday) at the Kaziranga National Park where a forest guard sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a one-horned rhino at the Bakpara forest camp in the Kohora range of the National Park and Tiger Reserve while patrolling with an elephant.