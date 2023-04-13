Assam: Miscreant Attempts to Rape Tourist in Majuli, Nabbed

In a horrific incident, a miscreant attempted to rape a tourist in Assam’s Majuli on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident was reported near Aphalamukh ferry ghat where the miscreant manhandled the tourist and pulled her into the forest attempting to tear her clothes.

The victim was riding on an e-rickshaw towards the ferry ghat to go to Jorhat. After she got down of the e-rickshaw, a 16-year-old minor boy approached her and pulled her towards the forest to rape her.

The locals heard after hearing the voice of the victim shouting and asking for help reached the spot immediately to rescue her, however, the miscreant fled the scene.

The police was informed regarding the incident and launched a manhunt to nab the miscreant. After a few hours, the police identified the accused and arrested him.

Meanwhile, the police also apprehended the e-rickshaw driver for questioning regarding the incident, the police informed.

While interacting with the media, the police informed, “A group of people who are engaged in meditation, yoga, etc. came to visit Majuli. One of them was on her way to Jorhat and went to Aphalamukh ferry ghat on an e-rickshaw to catch a ferry to Jorhat. When she got down of the three-wheeler, a minor boy of the area approached her. He forcefully pulled the victim towards the jungle. The locals after hearing her cry for help rushed to the spot and rescued her. She is now in stable condition. Meanwhile, we have identified the accused.”

“This is not the first time that the accused has been involved in such kind of acts. In the month of February, he was arrested in a similar rape case. As he was a juvenile, the accused was kept in Lichubari Observation Home and was released just 10-15 days ago. After getting release, he has again attempted to commit such crimes so we are investigating the matter carefully.”

The police after thorough search in the area nabbed the accused and detained him.