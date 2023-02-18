Assam: Miscreants Attack OC, Cops in Majuli

The Officer-in-Charge of Jengraimukh Police Station and other police in Assam’s Majuli were attacked by some miscreants on Saturday night.

According to sources, the police apprehended an accused in some case following which the tense situation occurred.

The miscreants also attacked the vehicle of police.

In control the tense situation, the police blank fired in the area.

Earlier today, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, a clash between police and locals was reported in Golaghat district.

The clash between the police and locals erupted at a Shivratri Mela in Shiv Mandir of Khumtai tea estate.

A joint operation was conducted by Khumtai and Kamargaon Police where they went to evacuate the gambling dens near the mela when the clash broke out.

When the gamblers saw the police coming, they attempted to flee the place and during the rush among gamblers to flee, a man, identified as Arun Kurmi, of the tea estate fell into a pond.

The police and locals were able to rescue Kurmi after hours of joint efforts by both of them.

Due to this incident, a clash broke out between the police and locals in which taking advantage of darkness, few attacked the police.

Meanwhile, the police took Kurmi to a nearby hospital immediately for treatment.