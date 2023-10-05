3 Indigenous Products of Arunachal Pradesh Secure Prestigious GI Tag

In a significant milestone, Arunachal Pradesh has secured the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag for three indigenous products, reports said on Thursday.
The three products which have secured GI tags are the Yak Churpi, Khamti rice and Tangsa textile.
This announcement was made by officials following approval of the GI Registry in Chennai on Wednesday.
Dr Mihir Sarkar, Director of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Research Centre (NRC) while speaking on this said, “Churpi is prepared from the milk of Arunachali yak, which is a unique yak breed found in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.”
Noting that in a major boost to the pastoral production systems and yak rearing in the country, he said that “Yak Churpi” is a naturally fermented milk product made from yak milk.
He further said that the breed is reared by tribal yak pastoralists known as Brokpas who migrate along with their yaks to higher reaches during summers and descent to mid-altitude mountainous regions.
The ICAR-NRC on Yak had applied for GI registration of this unique yak product in December 2021 itself.