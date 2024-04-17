Mamata Banerjee To Arrive In Assam's Silchar Today For Election Campaign

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to arrive in Assam’s Silchar on Wednesday afternoon to spearhead an election rally.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief is slated to campaign for Radheshyam Biswas, their Lok Sabha candidate from Karimganj.
Reports indicate that Banerjee will deliver a public address at the Town Club field around 12pm, before returning to Kolkata following the event.
“She’ll reach Kumbirgram Airport at around 12 pm and will come to Silchar by road. A huge motorcycle rally has been organised to welcome Mamata Didi from the airport where thousands of TMC workers will participate,” informed Assam TMC President Ripun Bora.