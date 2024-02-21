"Sandeshkhali Will Be Downfall of Mamata Banerjee and TMC": Assam CM

The Sandeshkhali violence issue has drawn severe criticism from various quarters including the BJP, the National Commission for Women, and the Calcutta High Court. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced serious concerns over the situation in West Bengal, labeling the incident as potentially marking the downfall of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress.
CM Sarma condemned the treatment of journalists in Bengal, highlighting arrests of those attempting to report the reality of the situation. Referring to the allegations of sexual violence by Trinamool leaders and multiple accounts of harassment in Sandeshkhali, Sarma expressed shock and emphasized that such atrocities were known to the state government, suggesting complicity.
Asserting faith in the legal system, CM Sarma emphasized that the law would take its due course in addressing the situation.
"Such atrocity on women. It was all in the knowledge of the State government. A syndicate was going on there. This has come out before the country. I believe that the law will take its course.
He further warned that a government perpetrating such atrocities would face repercussions and would not retain power for long.
"TMC may try all it wants but people won't remain silent. A government which commits atrocities like this will not last long," he added.
Recent events include the arrest of a journalist associated with Republic TV in Sandeshkhali, prompting intervention from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which issued a notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a report within two weeks. The NHRC received complaints about the unlawful detention of a journalist and concerns about media suppression through coercion and intimidation in West Bengal.
The Editors Guild of India also issued a statement condemning the journalist's arrest. The unrest in Sandeshkhali, ongoing for over 10 days, stems from allegations of atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates, including land-grabbing and sexual assault under coercion.
Shahjahan, who has been on the run since a mob allegedly affiliated with him attacked Enforcement Directorate officials, faces accusations of involvement in a ration scam.
Two TMC leaders, Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, have been arrested and charged with gang rape and attempted murder in connection with the unrest in Sandeshkhali.