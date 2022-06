Guwahati police have arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly stealing a music system from the escort vehicle of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The arrestee, identified as Sahabuddin Ali, is a resident of Barpeta and works as a private driver by profession for the CRPF.

The stolen music system was later recovered from the possession of the accused.

Ali is currently in police custody and will be produced before the court on Monday.