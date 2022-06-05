BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Suspended Over Communal Remarks

The BJP high command on Sunday suspended national spokespersons Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent live TV debate.
Delhi BJP's media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal was also expelled from the primary membership of the party.
"You have expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters... Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities with immediate effect,” BJP’s central disciplinary committee stated.
Following the suspension, Nupur Sharma claimed that there is a security threat to her family and urged media houses not to make her address public.
“I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family,” Nupur wrote on Twitter.
On Friday, violence had broken out in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh after a Muslim organisation gave a call to shut shops in Parade Market over the remarks made by Nupur Sharma. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured during the clashes, the police said.
Amid the ongoing Gyanvapi row, Nupur Sharma, in a TV debate, allegedly said that certain things from Islamic religious books could be mocked by people. She said Muslims are mocking the Hindu faith and calling the 'Shivling' claimed to have been found inside the mosque complex a fountain.
Later, cases were been registered against Nupur Sharma for hurting religious sentiments in Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.
Soon after Nupur’s suspension, the BJP released a statement stating that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities.
"The BJP is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy," the press release signed by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said.