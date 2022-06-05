BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Suspended Over Communal Remarks

The BJP high command on Sunday suspended national spokespersons Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent live TV debate.

Delhi BJP's media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal was also expelled from the primary membership of the party.

"You have expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters... Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities with immediate effect,” BJP’s central disciplinary committee stated.

Following the suspension, Nupur Sharma claimed that there is a security threat to her family and urged media houses not to make her address public.

“I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family,” Nupur wrote on Twitter.