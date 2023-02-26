Man Beaten to Death By Wife, Son in Udalguri

A person was allegedly beaten to death by her wife and son in the Hatibondha locality in Udalguri district.

The incident happened on the night of Shiv Ratri, which came to light last Thursday.

According to a relative (nephew) of the deceased identified as Haruram Nath, he was missing since the night of Shiva Ratri and his body was found floating in a nearby pond on Thursday.

“During the recovery of the body, we were not sure whether he was my uncle or not, three days later, I enquired about the incident from my aunt and my cousin. They accepted that they have killed my uncle, but didn't reveal the exact reason to kill him. They used sticks and machete to kill him,” said the nephew before the media.

A case was lodged against the mother-son duo and the police have arrested the wife Purnima Nath and son Mintu Nath on Sunday.

The body of the deceased was sent for post mortem.

Meanwhile, Udalguri Superintendent of Police, Supriya Das told Pratidin Time, “As per the preliminary investigation, it is learned that the person was beaten to death. We have recovered a machete and some sticks. The investigation is ongoing, we have just made the arrests today and they have accepted that they have committed the crime. But, let the investigation lead to its logical conclusion.”