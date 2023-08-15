Man Beaten To Death over land dispute in Assam’s Cachar

A 60-year-old man was allegedly murdered over a land dispute in Sonai area of the Cachar district in Assam on Tuesday.
The deceased, Enam Uddin Laskar, was the father-in-law of Saidul Alam, who earlier had a land clash with Paki Miah of Kajidahar. The matter was resolved at that time, but a fresh argument broke out between the two parties on Tuesday morning.
Paki Miah attacked Enam Uddin with a wooden log and hit him repeatedly until he died on the spot. The police reached the scene and recovered the body of Enam Uddin.
The incident has shocked the locals and raised concerns over the safety of landowners in the area. The police are investigating the motive and the history of the land dispute between the two families.
Earlier, a man was strangled to death by his wife and her lover in Assam’s Mariani, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to sources, the woman with the help of his lover, Pranjit, strangled the victim, identified as Babul Chetia, to death.
Last month, A 35-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband using a ‘gamosa’ at Doboka under Assam’s Hojai district.
It was alleged that the man strangled his wife, identified as one Pompi Saikia, using a ‘gamosa’ and fled the area. The incident was reported from Bheloguri village located in the Doboka sub-division.