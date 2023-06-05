Man Charred to Death in House Fire in Assam’s Sonari

In a shocking incident, a man was charred to death after fire broke out at his residence in Sonari under Assam’s Charaideo district on Monday.
The incident was reported in Mahmora area in Sonari where the fire broke out at a residence in which the owner of the house, identified as Dimbeshwar Gogoi, was charred to death, sources informed.
It is established that the fire was caused due to short circuit.
Last month, a 7-year-old child was chaired to death in a massive house fire that broke out in Goalpara.
The fire broke out at a residential house belonging to Shahjahan Ali in Lewari area where the child was killed in the tragic incident.
The deceased, identified as Abdul Khaleque, was the child of Shahjahan.
Two houses belonging to Shahjahan were burnt to ashes in the fire despite attempts made by locals to douse the flames.
A police official at the spot said, “As soon as we received information regarding the fire incident we passed that information to the fire brigades. As the road towards the spot was not in proper condition so it took us to time reach the spot on time. I must say that the locals have helped in every way possible however, we couldn’t save their house and it was destroyed. But it was fortunate enough that it couldn't spread to other residential house.