Man Critically Injured During Moh-Juj in Assam's Morigaon

It may be mentioned that almost after nine years, the Assam government gave its nod to traditional buffalo fights organised especially during Magh Bihu, given they are organised under specific standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During a cabinet meeting held in December 2023, the state government gave "in-principle approval to the issue of detailed procedure/SOP for permitting traditional buffalo and bull fights to be organised during Magh Bihu at Ahatguri in Morigaon district, Nagaon district or in any other part of Assam."