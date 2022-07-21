Man Dies After Falling Into Oil Pit in Tinsukia

A 50-years-old man died after falling into an oil pit in Tinsukia district of Assam on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Raghunath Chetry. He was a resident of Sundar Nagar in Makum and was working as a security guard in a private company.

The incident occurred at Lachit Nagar in Makum region.

According to reports, Ragunath slipped and fell into a dug pit while he was returning from his work.

However, the local public has claimed that Oil India allegedly dug the large potholes and left it open in the area.