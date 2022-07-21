Assam

Man Dies After Falling Into Oil Pit in Tinsukia

He was a resident of Sundar Nagar in Makum and was working as a security guard in a private company.
Man Dies After Falling Into Oil Pit in Tinsukia
REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A 50-years-old man died after falling into an oil pit in Tinsukia district of Assam on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Raghunath Chetry. He was a resident of Sundar Nagar in Makum and was working as a security guard in a private company.

The incident occurred at Lachit Nagar in Makum region.

According to reports, Ragunath slipped and fell into a dug pit while he was returning from his work.

However, the local public has claimed that Oil India allegedly dug the large potholes and left it open in the area.

Also Read
Congress Stages Nationwide Protests Over Sonia Gandhi’s Appearance Before ED
Tinsukia
Oil India Limited
Makum
oil pit

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com