Congress Stages Nationwide Protests Over Sonia Gandhi’s Appearance Before ED

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a protest near Rajib Bhawan in Guwahati against Sonia Gandhi’s appearance before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday on the National Herald case.

The Congress workers tried to break the barricades while security officials drag the workers to detain them. Party leader Ankita Dutta, Bhupen Bora are among other leaders who have been detained during the protest.

"We are protesting because these agencies have become partial", Listen to some more voices of the Congress leaders!” the agitators said.

A clash-like situation has broken out in Guwahati where Congress workers are protesting against Sonia’s questioning.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have been detained amid the Congress protests in Delhi.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald case, has left for the ED Headquarters with daughter Priyanka Gandhi. Upon her appearance, the Opposition party has planned a series of protests or ‘Satyagrahas’ across the states today.

The Congress on Thursday slammed the Modi government for “misusing” probe agencies against opposition leaders and staged protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Sonia Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the ED action of calling Sonia Gandhi for questioning, and said the probe agency should first hold a press conference to spell out under what charges she is being probed. “I condemn the ED action of calling Sonia Gandhi for questioning,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“The ED should have gone to her residence to take her responses to their questions,” he said, citing past precedents, adding that this is being done to harass her.