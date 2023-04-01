Man Electrocuted To Death After Coming in Contact with Transformer in Diphu

A pall of gloom has descended in Karbi Anglong’s Diphu after a man got electrocuted by an electrical transformer near a hotel named ‘Little Dragon’ on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mirik Momin.

Another, Aryan Momin, suffered severe burns on his body and is currently under medical observation at Diphu Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

According to reports, the two victims were employees of the "Little Dragon" hotel and were working on the rooftop when an iron rod placed on a low level near the transformer came in contact with both persons, resulting into massive electric shock.

Unfortunately, Mirik Momin collapsed on the way to DMCH, the source informed.

Earlier in the month of March, a minor boy sustained grievous burn injuries after being electrocuted at his school in Moran under Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The incident was reported from Bapuji High School.

The victim boy, identified as Sahil Nowar, is a student of class 2. He was electrocuted after he came in contact with an exposed live wire inside the school premises.

As per initial reports, the minor was boy was playing on the field when the incident occurred.

Reacting to the incident, family members had alleged negligence on part of the school authorities and have demanded that they bear the medical expenses of the injured child.

Local police had also been informed of the incident, sources further said.