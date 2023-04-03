Man Electrocuted to Death in Assam’s Margherita

Tragedy struck in the town of Assam’s Margherita as a young man lost his life due to an electric shock on Monday.

The incident took place near the Margherita Civil Hospital where the victim identified as Shamsul Rahman was an employee. He was a resident of Lagum village in Margherita.

Rahman was on duty while the incident took place. It is to be mentioned that he was working when he came into contact with live wires, resulting in a fatal electric shock.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred due to the negligence of some employees of the electricity department. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and the authorities are conducting a proper investigation into the incident. Local residents and the victim's family members are demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter to identify the individuals responsible for the tragedy.

The news of the young man's death has sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many expressing their condolences and extending their support to the victim's family. The police have registered a case of accidental death and have sent the body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of employees working in hazardous conditions, especially in the electricity department. It is imperative that safety protocols and guidelines are followed strictly to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

The local authorities have assured the victim's family and the community that they will take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. They have also urged the public to exercise caution and report any safety violations or negligence immediately.

The untimely death of Shamsul Rahman is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by employees in hazardous occupations. It is essential that safety measures are taken seriously and enforced strictly to prevent such incidents from occurring. The authorities must conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that the individuals responsible for the tragedy are held accountable. Our hearts go out to Rahman's family and loved ones during this difficult time.