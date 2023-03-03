Man Fakes Wife’s Death To Marry Brother’s Wife in Sivasagar

In a shocking incident, a woman lodged a police complaint against her husband, claiming that he had faked her death for 7 years to marry his brother's wife.

The incident was reported at Cherekapar locality in Sivasagar district on Friday.

According to FIR lodged by the complainant namely Nilofar Ahmed, she alleged that her husband identified as Firoz Ahmed and brother-in law’s wife Sharifa Begum was in an having an extra marital affair for the past one year, following which they got married on October 22 last.

“My husband Firoz Ahmed and my brother-in law’s wife Sharifa Begum were having an affair for the past one year. They were so much in love that they eloped to Kerela in the month of March last year. Later, they returned back. After few days, Sharifa Begum went to Guwahati with her father. All the expenses of the travel were borne my husband. My husband tortured me severely and thrashed me on couple of occasions, whenever, I questioned him about the extra marital affair,” said Nilofar Ahmed to the media.

She continued saying that her husband has also lost interest in paying the school fees of their son.

With no option left, the woman decided to lodge a police complaint. The matter was then settled between the couple.

Interestingly, on October last year, Sharifa again returned back to Sivasagar and finally got married with Nilofar Ahmed’s husband by faking her death.

“The marriage was conducted as per the rituals of Islam, one Asma Begum was involved in taking them to a ‘Kazi’ from Charaideo,” added Nilofar Ahmed.

The helpless woman also claimed that the last February last, Sharifa again eloped to Kolkata with Firoz Ahmed and returned back to Assam after one week.

“I was again brutally tortured by my husband for questioning him about his travel to Kolkata and illegal marriage with Sharifa, despite me being alive. My son is a heart patient and had recently undergone a bypass surgery. Hence, I seek for justice,” added the complainant.

The woman further claimed to have the proof of the UPI payment of ₹5000 which was allegedly made by her husband to the ‘Kazi’ for arranging the marriage with her brother-in-law's wife.

Meanwhile, another FIR was lodged in connection to the case by Sharifa Begum’s husband Jitul Ali (brother of Firoz Ahmed) at Sivasagar police station.