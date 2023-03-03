Assam: Murder Arising From Adultery Reported In Boko

In what can be termed as a repeat of the harrowing Guwahati murder case, a man allegedly killed his pregnant wife in Assam’s Boko, reports emerged on Friday.

As per initial reports, the accused allegedly murdered his wife after he fell in love with another woman. The murder incident has been reported from Boko in Assam’s South Kamrup.

According to information received, the pair had tied the knot just six months ago, albeit under questionable circumstances. The murder accused identified as Akhtar Hussain, the son of Shan Mian and a resident of Natun Deuchar village had eloped with the victim, a 17-year-old minor girl, daughter of Asim Uddin and a resident of Kolohikash village of Boko.

However, after marrying her, the accused Akhtar Hussain soon left her for another woman. To this, the victim wife had objected, which is now suspected to be the reason behind her murder.

According to the family members of the deceased, the victim was two months pregnant at the time of her murder. Soon after she objected to her husband’s illicit relationship outside of their marriage, Akhtar Hussain had started to plan her murder, alleged the family of the victim.