Man Falls into Paddy Cutting Machine in Assam's Dhubri, Dies

In a tragic incident that took place in West Bilasipara on Thursday, a man lost his life after falling victim to a machine used for cutting paddy.
The incident took place in Dalaner Alga No. 2 when the victim reportedly took the machine bought from Haryana for repair. During the repair process, the machine suddenly turned on, tragically leading to his untimely demise.
The deceased was identified as Madan hailing from Haryana.
The Athani police quickly responded to the scene and recovered the body.