Man Falls To Death While Trying to Collect Explosive Remnants in Tamulpur

SP Yadav told Pratidin Time, “Local people usually collect such remnants of explosives from the restricted area where security forces undergo training. Despite repeated warnings by police and Indian Army, these people get inside the restricted area to collect the remnants and die. Nobody can tell exactly how the person died. We will have to wait for the post mortem report. The covers of the ammunition are very costly and the locals collect them probably for scrapping or maybe they sell them somewhere.”