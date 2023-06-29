Man Falls To Death While Trying to Collect Explosive Remnants in Tamulpur

In a shocking incident, a man died while collecting the explosive remnants at the firing range in Assam’s Tamulpur district near Indo-Bhutan border on Thursday.
According to initial information, the incident took place while the soldiers of the security forces were undergoing training with arms and explosives in a restricted area.
The deceased person identified as Raju Basumatary, is a resident of Paharpur locality.
Speaking to the media, one of the local people (identity not ascertained) said, “I am exactly not sure how he died, but, it is believed that Raju might have died after being hit by the bomb splinter.”
The body of the deceased has been recovered by the Tamulpur police and was sent for a post mortem.
Notably, there are numerous such incidents being reported earlier from the same spot.
Also, Pankaj Yadav, Superintendent of police, Tamulpur, said that local people are themselves responsible for such kind of incidents.
SP Yadav told Pratidin Time, “Local people usually collect such remnants of explosives from the restricted area where security forces undergo training. Despite repeated warnings by police and Indian Army, these people get inside the restricted area to collect the remnants and die. Nobody can tell exactly how the person died. We will have to wait for the post mortem report. The covers of the ammunition are very costly and the locals collect them probably for scrapping or maybe they sell them somewhere.”
The top district cop mentioned that the place of the incident is the target area and the locals are risking their lives to recover these remnants.