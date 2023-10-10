Man Files Plea in Gauhati High Court to Meet His Mother

In the world with a few sections of people who try to ignore their parents after they attain a certain age, a distressed man has filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court on Monday as his elder brother does not allow him to meet his mother.
According to sources, the aged mother of the petitioner, Vidya Devi, lives with his elder brother in Nagaon while he has been living in Dubai.
Whenever the petitioner tried to visit his mother, his elder brother would obstruct him from visiting her. The petitioner has been unable to meet his mother since 2022.
After finding no other way, the distressed man had to file a petition in the high court who wished to meet his mother with the help of the police.
Meanwhile, the High Court accepted the petition and issued notice to all parties.