Assam

Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Assam's Kamrup

The deceased has been identified as Rafiq Ali, a car driver employed with the Loharghat Forest Department.
Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Assam's Kamrup
Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Assam's Kamrup
Pratidin Time
Updated on

In a tragic incident, an Assam forest department employee was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances inside an abandoned government quarters on the department's office premises in Kamrup district.

The deceased has been identified as Rafiq Ali, a car driver employed with the Loharghat Forest Department.

According to reports, Rafiq was seen lying down by his colleagues earlier in the day. However, when his condition seemed alarming, his family was immediately informed. They rushed him to the Mirza Medical Center, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, Rafiq's body was brought to the Palashbari police station. The authorities have since sent his remains to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, which remains unknown at this time.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding Rafiq Ali’s sudden demise.

Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Assam's Kamrup
Fresh Violence In Manipur's Jiribam Leaves 5 Dead, Several Injured
Assam police
Assam Forest Department
Kamrup Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/man-found-dead-under-mysterious-circumstances-in-assams-kamrup
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com