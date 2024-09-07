Fresh Violence In Manipur's Jiribam Leaves 5 Dead, Several Injured

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Jiribam district along the Assam border on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of at least five people. Gunfire broke out between groups belonging to two communities causing casualties on both sides, the police said.
The casualty figure is expected to rise with the incident leaving many injured, according to a security source.
The Assam Rifles sources informed that two communities clashed in the Nungchapi area. "Despite in a Non AFSPA area, the local AR Bn, acted in good faith and tried to reach the site despite blockades by locals. CO of the unit himself walked for KMs and ensured the site of violence is isolated earliest along with the new SP of district," the source said.
Meanwhile, Jiribam district magistrate Krishna Kumar issued orders under Section 163 of the BNSS to prohibit gatherings of five or more people likely to turn unlawful, as well as prohibiting movement of people outside their homes. In addition, carrying of lethal weapons and firearms of any form has been prohibited.
The fresh violence in Jiribam comes in the wake of drone and rocket attacks even amidst deployment of over 60,000 security personnel of the CRPF and state police along with the presence of Assam Rifles and Army.
The Manipur government has ordered the closing of all schools throughout the state on Saturday in view of the situation.