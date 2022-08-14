Man Goes Missing after Jumping into River in Golaghat

In a tragic incident, a person has gone missing after jumping into the Gelabeel River in Golaghat district of Assam on Sunday.

The person has been identified as Bijoy Dutta, who was a teacher by profession. He was a resident of Khumtai in Golaghat.

According to reports, the person was travelling with his family in a car. He halted the car over a bridge. Taking chance of his family members getting out of the car to get some stuffs, Bijoy jumped into the river from the bridge.

As per the family members, the person was suffering from a disease since the past few days. It has been suspected that due to his ailment, the man choose to end his life by jumping into the river.

Meanwhile, the Dergaon Police has arrived at the spot and carrying out investigation into the incident.