Assam CM Inaugurates 15th BJP Office In State

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the 15th BJP office at Palashbari under Kamrup district on Sunday.

During the program, many Congress members joined the BJP in the presence of the chief minister among other officials.

Inaugurating the BJP office in Palashbari, CM Sarma tweeted, “Glad to inaugurate BJP South Kamrup Dist HQ building at Batarhat. This 15th party HQ building of @BJP4Assam will enable us to serve the public even better and further strengthen @BJP4India that has become the world's largest democratic political party in just four decades.”

Earlier today, CM Sarma also inaugurated Model Anganwadi Centre at Kaitasidhi (A) under Chayani Barduar ICDS Project at Palashbari near Mirza in the outskirts of Guwahati.

Accompanied by Assam cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, MP Queen Oja, Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuriya, among others, he virtually inaugurated another 1000 centres across the state from there.