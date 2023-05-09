Assam: Man Hacks Father to Death with Ploughing Tool in Baksa

In a shocking incident, a man was hacked to death with a plowing tool by his son during a brawl over family disputes in Assam’s Baksa, reports emerged on Tuesday. The incident was reported in the Anandabazar area.
Initially, as the quarrel over the family dispute escalated, the deceased attacked his son with a sharp knife and later the accused chased and attacked him with a plowing tool in which he lost his life, sources informed.
The deceased was identified as Dhananjay Deka while the accused son has been identified as Dharani Deka.
One of the locals said, “The father came home in drunken condition and started quarreling during which he attacked his younger son with a knife. Then the younger son chased his father to the road near their home at night. We were inside our houses at the moment so we didn’t know what was happening there. After a while we heard voices of crying and came outside only to witness that the father was lying with blood in his body. He died before he could be taken to the hospital. We have regularly seen them fighting and throwing utensils and other items.”