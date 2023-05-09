Assam: Man Hacks Father to Death with Ploughing Tool in Baksa

One of the locals said, “The father came home in drunken condition and started quarreling during which he attacked his younger son with a knife. Then the younger son chased his father to the road near their home at night. We were inside our houses at the moment so we didn’t know what was happening there. After a while we heard voices of crying and came outside only to witness that the father was lying with blood in his body. He died before he could be taken to the hospital. We have regularly seen them fighting and throwing utensils and other items.”