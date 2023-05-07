Man Held for Killing Father over Family Dispute in Assam’s Sonari

The Assam Police have apprehended a man on Sunday who allegedly killed his father at a tea estate in Sonari.
The accused, identified as Guli Orang alias Antony, had killed his father over a family dispute at Manjushree Tea Estate in Sonari on Saturday night.
After committing the crime, the accused absconding and the police nabbed him today after a search operation that was launched following the incident.
The deceased has been identified as Punya Orang.
Last month, an angry husband allegedly killed his father-in-law following a quarrel with his wife at their residence in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
The incident was reported from the Sepon tea estate located at Assam Trunk road under Moran PS.
Sources said that the accused husband, identified as Suruj Saowra, allegedly attacked and murdered his father-in-law after a heated quarrel with his wife over reasons currently unknown.
The deceased father-in-law was identified as Nipen Bhumij.
Following the incident, the wife immediately lodged an FIR against Suruj at Moran police station.