Man Held for Hammering Nails on 4-Year-Old Son’s Hands in Assam’s Digboi

A 4-year-old boy child was allegedly subjected to inhuman and mental torture by his father for several months at Digboi town in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
The minor boy was rescued by Digboi police after his biological mother approached the police station and reported the matter.
The accused father identified as Santosh Debnath, an e-rickshaw driver by profession was also apprehended by the police.
According to initial information received, the mother of the child was in a live-in relationship with the biological father of the victim and they were settled in Delhi for the last couple of years. Later, they returned back Digboi and got separated. The child was living with his father since then, said the police.
“The victim’s mother lodged an FIR stating that her child has been subjected to brutal torture by her husband and accordingly, a team of Digboi police reached the site and rescued the minor child from the clutches of accused Santosh Debnath,” said officer-in-charge Dibyajyoti Dutta, Digboi police station to Pratidin Time.
The officer added that the child was found in a very devastating condition inside a house with the door locked.
“The victim’s hands and legs were tied with a rope; there were brutal injury marks on his hands. The victim while narrating his ordeal said that his father had hammered nails into his hands and tortured him brutally. Later, after rescuing the child we escorted him to Digboi Civil Hospital for a medical checkup. We will produce him before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Friday,” added the officer in charge.