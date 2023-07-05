Urinating on a Tribal Youth is Just a Manifestation of BJP’s Tribal Policy: APCC

In a press statement, Bharat Ch. Narah, Acting Chairman, Media Department, APCC, said, “India is witnessing a worrying decline in the social status of the Dalits and tribal people under the BJP government, coupled with an economic decline. This makes the marginalised groups even more vulnerable. We all recall the Una episode, in which seven Dalit men were stripped and beaten sent a frightening message to the community. The socioeconomic scenario for Dalit and other marginalised groups has deteriorated, the government has done little to change things. What we are witnessing is a systematic marginalization of Dalits in the socioeconomic realm.”