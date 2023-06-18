Man Held For Killing Wife With Machete in Assam’s Tinsukia

An incident of murder took place at Pengeri's Duarmara tea estate in Assam’s Tinsukia on Sunday.
According to sources, the man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in their residence located on line 2 of the tea garden.
Domestic feud is suspected as motive behind the brutal murder.
The deceased, identified as Sumitra Halua, was brutally beheaded. The Pengeri police swiftly took action and apprehended the accused, Sanjit Halua.
The legal authorities are investigating the case to gather more details surrounding this tragic incident.
Earlier on June 15, a 20-year-old woman was mysteriously found dead at the bathroom of her house located in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area.
It is suspected that the woman was raped and murdered before being dumped inside the bathroom of her residence at Katia Dalang locality in Jalukbari.
While it is possible that she could have died due to natural causes, sources said that the bathroom door was locked from outside, indicating the involvement of another individual in her suspected murder.