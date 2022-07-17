Man Held For Suspected Uxoricide In Assam's Nagaon

A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband following a quarrel in Assam’s Nagaon district late Saturday.

The incident was reported from Lalungaon in Batadrava.

According to reports, the accused husband, identified as Emradul Islam frequently tortured and physically assaulted his wife.

The couple reportedly got married three months ago. The deceased has been identified as Rupsana Khatun of Dhania Bheti village.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family lodged a case against Emradul, after which he was detained.

Emradul however denied killing his wife and said that she died after consuming detergent powder.

Further investigation is underway.