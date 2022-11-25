Assam: Man Held Trying To Kidnap Baby From Biswanath Hospital

A case of attempted baby kidnapping has come forward from Biswanath Sub-Division Civil Hospital, where one person was caught in the act.

According to reports, a person identified as Nirmal Manjhi was caught red-handed by the staff and other people at the hospital, while trying to steal a baby.

Onlookers informed that the accused tried to kidnap the baby as the mother fell asleep beside it.

There were two other people along with the main accused Nirmal Manjhi, according to the people present there.

However, the other two managed to escape after the people present there created were alerted and caught the Manjhi.