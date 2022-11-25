India Filled With Sense Of Pride: PM Modi At Lachit Borphukan's 400th Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is leaving behind the colonial mindset and is filled with a sense of pride for its heritage.

In his address at the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Borphukan, the Prime Minister said, "I pay my respects to the land of Assam who gave us brave hearts like Lachit Borphukan. We received the opportunity to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Borphukan at a time when the country is celebrating the Amrit Kaal of its independence. This historic occasion is a proud chapter in the history of Assam."

He further said that Assam's history is a matter of great pride in India's journey.

"We believe in uniting the various thoughts, beliefs and cultures of India," said PM Modi.

"Today, India has broken the shackles of colonialism and is moving forward, celebrating our heritage and remembering our heroes with pride", said the Prime Minister.

"Leaving behind the colonial mindset, the nation is filled with a sense of pride in our heritage. Today, India isn't only celebrating its cultural diversity but also proudly remembering historical heroes of its culture," he said at the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Borphukan.

"Great personalities like Lachit Barphukan, and immortal offsprings of Bharat Maa are our constant inspirations for the fulfilment of the resolutions of this Amrit Kaal," he said.