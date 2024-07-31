Assam

Man Held With Arms, Ammunition at Rangia Railway Station in Assam

During search, the police recovered a .3 pistol with two magazines, 13 loose bullets, and a handmade rifle from a bag that he was carrying.
Man Held With Arms, Ammunition at Rangia Railway Station in Assam
Man Held With Arms, Ammunition at Rangia Railway Station in Assam
Pratidin Time

The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended an individual in possession of arms and ammunition at Rangia railway station in Assam.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police nabbed the suspect, identified as Noor Ali hailing from Bihar on Tuesday night.

During search, the police recovered a .3 pistol with two magazines, 13 loose bullets, and a handmade pistol from a bag that he was carrying. 

Additionally, a mobile phone, unaccounted cash, a knife, and a knuckle buster were also seized from his possession.

Sources indicate that Noor Ali was planning to travel to Ahmedabad with the arms and ammunition for reasons that are yet to be established. 

Further investigation is on.

Man Held With Arms, Ammunition at Rangia Railway Station in Assam
Assam: Security Forces Recover 11 Country-Made Rifles In Kokrajhar Arms Bust
Government Railway Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/man-held-with-arms-ammunition-at-rangia-railway-station-in-assam
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com