Man Held With Arms, Ammunition at Rangia Railway Station in Assam

The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended an individual in possession of arms and ammunition at Rangia railway station in Assam.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the police nabbed the suspect, identified as Noor Ali hailing from Bihar on Tuesday night.
During search, the police recovered a .3 pistol with two magazines, 13 loose bullets, and a handmade pistol from a bag that he was carrying.
Additionally, a mobile phone, unaccounted cash, a knife, and a knuckle buster were also seized from his possession.
Sources indicate that Noor Ali was planning to travel to Ahmedabad with the arms and ammunition for reasons that are yet to be established.
Further investigation is on.