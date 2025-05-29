Man Impersonating IPS Officer Arrested in Assam’s Morigaon

Dharamtul Police in Assam's Morigaon district have arrested a man posing as an IPS officer. The accused has been identified as Dimpu Das, a resident of Bholukaguri under the jurisdiction of Dharamtul Police Station. He was arrested from the Ahatguri area of Morigaon.

According to sources, Dimpu Das had been falsely claiming to be an IPS officer and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the Delhi Police. He reportedly contacted several senior police officers in Morigaon district over the phone, introducing himself as an IPS officer and pressuring them to carry out various tasks.

Sources added that police had been trying to trace Dimpu Das for quite some time. However, he frequently changed his location after making calls, making it difficult for the authorities to apprehend him.

The breakthrough came when the landlord of a rented house in Ahatguri approached the police after Dimpu, while seeking accommodation, introduced himself as an IPS officer. Suspecting foul play, the landlord refused to rent the house and filed a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint, police raided the rented premises and arrested Dimpu Das. An investigation is currently underway to determine the full extent of his fraudulent activities.

